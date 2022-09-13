Depth Token (DEP) Market Cap Hits $14,794.33

Depth Token (DEP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Depth Token has a total market cap of $14,794.33 and approximately $143.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005431 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075808 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Buying and Selling Depth Token

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

