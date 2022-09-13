Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €190.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($193.88) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($170.41) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up €1.85 ($1.89) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €172.00 ($175.51). The company had a trading volume of 254,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of €167.07 and a 200 day moving average of €161.84. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 52-week high of €175.90 ($179.49).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

