Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 3.3 %

FRA DPW opened at €37.52 ($38.28) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.23. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($42.16).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

