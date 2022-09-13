Dfyn Network Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $323,076.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00816462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network was first traded on May 7th, 2021. Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 145,950,625 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn. The official website for Dfyn Network is dfyn.network.

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dfyn is building a network of DEXes across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This will allow Dfyn to plug into multiple liquidity sources across chains, including the cross-chain liquidity ecosystem being developed by Router Protocol.Dfyn’s native utility token, the DFYN token, will perform a crucial role in the functioning of the Dfyn ecosystem. The holders of the DFYN token will be able to use their tokens to take part in Dfyn’s governance by voting on Dfyn’s proposals concerning protocol amendments and upgrades. Although the specifics in regard to the voting mechanism have not yet been finalized, it is expected that each holder’s votes will be weighed against the amount of DFYN tokens held by them.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

