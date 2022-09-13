Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.75

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 20500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$20.91 million and a P/E ratio of -21.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

