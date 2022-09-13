Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Digital China Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Digital China Company Profile
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
