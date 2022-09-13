Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Digital China Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Digital China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.