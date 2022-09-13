Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,380,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,042 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $39,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. 10,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.