Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Up 2.9%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.16 and last traded at $121.43. 5,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 614,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.04.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $3,307,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $2,356,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,150,000. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000.
Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.
