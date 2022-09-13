Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Down 9.2%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.31 and last traded at $74.47. 289,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,836,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.03.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,313 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 657,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,414 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 346,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,694,000 after acquiring an additional 109,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 200,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

