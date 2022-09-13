Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.87. 40,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,550. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of C$356.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.81.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on DIV. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Lance Tracey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$112,000.00.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

