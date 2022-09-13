Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 68,328 shares.The stock last traded at $30.96 and had previously closed at $31.90.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.
The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -184.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
