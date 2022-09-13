Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 68,328 shares.The stock last traded at $30.96 and had previously closed at $31.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Docebo from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -184.34 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Docebo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Docebo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $2,798,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Docebo by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Docebo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,453,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.