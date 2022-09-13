DogeCola (DOGECOLA) One Day Volume Hits $80,139.00

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One DogeCola coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCola has a market cap of $1.13 million and $80,139.00 worth of DogeCola was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DogeCola has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.

DogeCola Coin Profile

DogeCola was first traded on July 19th, 2021. DogeCola’s official website is www.dogecola.finance. DogeCola’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DogeCola

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecola is a reflection token and soft drink at the same time with an auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.Telegram”

