Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

DLB traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,417. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

