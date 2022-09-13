Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Cut by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,916 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 8.1% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.76. 20,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,136. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

