DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DSL stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,551,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,094,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 739,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 683,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Featured Stories

