DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of DSL stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
