DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of DLY opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLY. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,951,000.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.