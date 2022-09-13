Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Shares Bought by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 433.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,221 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.24% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGNU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,398,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGNU remained flat at $9.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,069. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

