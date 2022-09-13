Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.31

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.31 and last traded at C$26.50, with a volume of 4204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

