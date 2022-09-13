Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 33789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a current ratio of 11.69.

About Drone Delivery Canada

(Get Rating)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.