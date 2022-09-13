Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of DPG opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.56. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

