Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,450 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for about 1.3% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned about 0.32% of Dynatrace worth $42,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 296.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

