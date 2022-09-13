E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EOAN. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, September 5th.

E.On Price Performance

E.On stock opened at €9.16 ($9.35) on Friday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.51.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

