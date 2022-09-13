Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 11.3 %

NYSE:EMN traded down $10.76 on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. 2,386,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,620. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.03 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.