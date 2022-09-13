Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Cut to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.
Eastman Chemical Stock Down 11.3 %
NYSE:EMN traded down $10.76 on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. 2,386,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,620. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.03 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.