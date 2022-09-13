Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. Eastman Chemical also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $8.54 on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 47,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,261. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

