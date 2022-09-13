Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) is Western Standard LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Western Standard LLC increased its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,246 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst makes up about 7.8% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 23,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,654. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.84. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,085.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,415.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Further Reading

