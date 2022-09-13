Edgeware Trading Down 5% This Week (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and $319,353.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,623.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00075092 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

