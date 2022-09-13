EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 1.7 %
EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. 25,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,311. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
