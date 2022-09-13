eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Lowered to $14.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.89 million, a P/E ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of eGain by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

