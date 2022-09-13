eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) PT Lowered to $14.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.
eGain Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.89 million, a P/E ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 0.31. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.