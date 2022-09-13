Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Carolyn Herzog Sells 1,322 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elastic Stock Down 8.4 %

NYSE ESTC traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. 1,082,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

About Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

