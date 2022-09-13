Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Carolyn Herzog Sells 1,322 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE ESTC traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. 1,082,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.85.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
