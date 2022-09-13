Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Down to $90.81

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $90.81, but opened at $85.07. Elastic shares last traded at $85.21, with a volume of 3,295 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.
Elastic Trading Down 7.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,142 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,301,000 after buying an additional 416,633 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
