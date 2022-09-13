Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.98. 58,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,247. The stock has a market cap of $294.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

