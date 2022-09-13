Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $48.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. Emera has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

