Emera (TSE:EMA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$63.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EMA. National Bankshares raised their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$66.27.

Emera Stock Performance

TSE:EMA opened at C$62.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.88. Emera has a 12 month low of C$56.87 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Emera Increases Dividend

About Emera

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 125.60%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

