Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 49,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

