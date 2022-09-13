Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:MSN opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

