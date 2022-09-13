Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

