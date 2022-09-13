Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Critical Contrast

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault N/A 1.95% 0.87% QuantumScape N/A -19.53% -18.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Energy Vault has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 6.57, indicating that its share price is 557% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy Vault and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 0 4 0 2.60 QuantumScape 0 6 0 0 2.00

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 185.39%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.57%. Given Energy Vault’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Vault and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.72) -16.00

Summary

Energy Vault beats QuantumScape on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.