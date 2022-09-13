Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Stake Cut by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 242,110 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Enerplus by 172.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 140,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $674,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $23,004,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,351 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 45,053 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 36,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,510. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

