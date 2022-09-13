EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
EnerSys Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 748,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 40.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 637,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 183,583 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EnerSys
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.