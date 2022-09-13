EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 748,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 40.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 637,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 183,583 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

