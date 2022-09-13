Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Up 323.1% in August

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 323.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 5,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $27.56.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.