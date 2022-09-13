Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) & Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY) Head to Head Review

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) and Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Total Brain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epiroc AB (publ) $4.62 billion 4.28 $822.96 million $0.70 23.26 Total Brain $2.60 million 20.43 -$5.14 million N/A N/A

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Total Brain.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epiroc AB (publ) 3 7 3 0 2.00 Total Brain 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Epiroc AB (publ) and Total Brain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $201.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,136.18%. Given Epiroc AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Epiroc AB (publ) is more favorable than Total Brain.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Epiroc AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Total Brain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epiroc AB (publ) 17.65% 29.02% 15.16% Total Brain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Total Brain on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions. This segment also provides solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. The Tools & Attachments segment offers rock drilling tools and hydraulic attachments that are used primarily for drilling, deconstruction, recycling, and rock excavation. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Total Brain

Total Brain Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells brain health products in the United States. It offers Total Brain, a neuroscience-based mental health and brain performance app. Total Brain Limited has a partnership with the Center for Adolescent Research and Education to address growing youth mental health crisis. The company was formerly known as Brain Resource Limited and changed its name to Total Brain Limited in December 2018. Total Brain Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

