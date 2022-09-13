Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPZM. Cowen cut Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Epizyme Stock Performance

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Epizyme by 6,665.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 2,912,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Epizyme by 2,847.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 466,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

