Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $4.06 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00020129 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $238.00 million and $3.51 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.10 or 0.07826372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00173430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00294581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00736729 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.20 or 0.00581229 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 58,638,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

