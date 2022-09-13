Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY remained flat at $2.30 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.63.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

