Everex Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,627.00 (EVX)

Everex (EVX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Everex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Everex has a market capitalization of $207,087.99 and $4,627.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everex

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world.Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet.Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

