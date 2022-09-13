Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Robert Hayman Purchases 1,091 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director Robert Hayman acquired 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $11,760.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Robert Hayman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Robert Hayman acquired 8,909 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $92,208.15.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35.
Evolus Stock Performance
EOLS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 371,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.01.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
