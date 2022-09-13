Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Director Robert Hayman Purchases 1,091 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) Director Robert Hayman acquired 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $11,760.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Hayman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Robert Hayman acquired 8,909 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $92,208.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35.

Evolus Stock Performance

EOLS stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 371,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,089. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

