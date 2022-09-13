Expensify (EXFY) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Expensify to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Expensify alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -27.02% 18.66% 5.05% Expensify Competitors -77.35% -84.52% -7.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expensify and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $142.84 million -$13.56 million -14.81 Expensify Competitors $1.83 billion $286.74 million 28.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Expensify’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

51.2% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Expensify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Expensify and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 0 7 0 3.00 Expensify Competitors 1651 11377 24381 532 2.63

Expensify currently has a consensus price target of $24.86, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 32.60%. Given Expensify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Expensify beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.