Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Sells $39,892.08 in Stock

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $39,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPRO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 583,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.30). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $113,632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expro Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Expro Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,587,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 480,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after buying an additional 210,257 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

See Also

