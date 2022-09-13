FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

FAT Brands stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.60%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

