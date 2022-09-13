FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Short Interest Update

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 586.5% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. 56,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,494. The company has a market cap of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About FedNat

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedNat in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.